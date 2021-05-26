Bits & Pieces: Re-learning the family reunion

If there's one movie quote about parenting that has ever been true, it's the line from Knocked Up when Paul Rudd's Pete looks up wistfully and says, "I wish I liked anything as much as my kids like bubbles." The minute the weather is warm enough, kids want nothing more than to be awash in the soapy spheres, blowing, chasing and popping them to their hearts' content. Which is helpful for parents, because that means you can turn on a bubble machine and let your kids go wild (and give yourself a chance to catch your breath).