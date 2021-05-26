Bits & Pieces: Re-learning the family reunion
I swear, yesterday I saw summer poking its head around the corner. That means our summer weekends are filling up fast. First stop: family reunion. Whooee, do I have mixed feelings on going over to Delta County for a weekend of mingling with a bunch of characters on my husband’s side of the family. Not to mention, there is always the wary navigation of the hodgepodge potluck food. Can someone out there please tell this Mexicana what exactly is a Jello salad?www.soprissun.com