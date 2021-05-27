What will AMD Ryzen 8000 processors be like? The first data has already appeared. According to the latest data, the next generation within the Ryzen 8000 lineup will be the Granite Ridge. These will be Zen 5 desktop processors. The corresponding Ryzen 8000G desktop APUs will be the Strix Point generation. They will be using both Zen 5 and Zen 4D architecture and it’s not very clear what that means. The technical process will be 3nm, and this is also true for other AMD processors within this generation.