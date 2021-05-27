166th Spencerville Fair – Mammoth Pumpkin Competition Purchase your 2021 Mammoth Pumpkin seeds today!
Every year, the Spencerville Fair hosts one of the most unique contests, the Mammoth Pumpkin Competition… and it's back again! Part of this awesome contest is making sure you have the right seed to grow your mammoth pumpkin. The Spencerville Agricultural Society is selling the seeds from last year's Mammoth Pumpkin for $5. This $5 will also credit towards your 2022 Exhibitors fee. The Mammoth Pumpkin Seeds are currently on sale at Clearly Feed and Seed which is located in Spencerville and Saunders Country Garden Center in Kemptville.