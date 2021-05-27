166th Spencerville Fair – Mammoth Pumpkin Competition Purchase your 2021 Mammoth Pumpkin seeds today!

Pani Popo will be your new favorite recipe when you're craving something sweet for breakfast, snack time, or dessert ... or even to accompany dinner. This recipe is as easy as can be, calling for only four ingredients and a little bit of baking time. (Keep in mind that you will have to wait for the dough to rise, but during that time, you can cross off other items on your to-do list, or simply relax!) According to Polynesian Cultural Center, Pani Popo is also known as coconut buns. This sweet treat is comprised of sweetened coconut milk and yeast bread, and its place of origin is Samoa.