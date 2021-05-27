Cancel
50-65 inches, 4K, MEMC, Dynaudio sound and Android TV 10. OnePlus prepares a new line of U1S TVs

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether with them, the company will present a webcam for TVs. 50-65 inches, 4K, MEMC, Dynaudio sound and Android TV 10. OnePlus prepares a new line of U1S TVs. Reportedly, the TVs will support MEMC and HDR10 + technologies, and the frame rate will be 60 Hz. Also attributed are loudspeakers with a total power of 30 watts, created in cooperation with Dynaudio and supporting Dolby Audio. Also on the list are HDMI 2.0 ports and Android TV 10 OS with voice control and Google Smart Assistant.

