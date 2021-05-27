50-65 inches, 4K, MEMC, Dynaudio sound and Android TV 10. OnePlus prepares a new line of U1S TVs

OnePlus never settles. Aside from its smartphones, the Chinese OEM also sells OnePlus TVs. Earbuds are also available. In the near future, OnePlus may be selling its televisions in Europe. This is perhaps because the brand is also gaining popularity in the region. It has joined the smart home game back in 2019. There’s a few in the product lineup with the last set rolling out in July last year together with the OnePlus Nord. New models may be introduced in the coming months and may probably expand in more markets.