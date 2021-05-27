Masaharu Morimoto Talks Iron Chef, His Restaurants, And Cocktails - Exclusive Interview
Pitting culinary giants against one another has catapulted the talents of more than a few chefs into household names. Since 1998, Masaharu Morimoto has sharpened his knives and competed on the Japanese television show "Iron Chef" and appeared on the Food Network's "Iron Chef America." Following his success on the show, Eater reports Morimoto garnered attention for his take on the style of omakase, exposing the style to the East Coast — all while using things like liquid nitrogen, fugu (blowfish), and live sea urchin on the menu.www.mashed.com