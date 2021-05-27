Masaharu Morimoto Talks Iron Chef, His Restaurants, And Cocktails - Exclusive Interview

New Orleans has always been known for great food and great music. Combine the two, and there is no greater recipe for success. Mark Levinson, an American designer for audio equipment, is doing just that! The company is partnering with famous chefs to highlight just how food and music enhance one another. Locally, Levinson has partnered with one of New Orleans's most well-known James Beard Award winning chefs, Nina Compton. Compton is known not only as a James Beard's "Best Chef South" winner in 2018, but also was the recipient of Food & Wine Magazine's "Best New Chefs 2017." She is the proprietor of both Compère Lapin located in the Warehouse District and Bywater American Bistro, where she combines her adoration for French and Italian cuisine.