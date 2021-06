I have loved camping since I was a child. Recollection of my summers from elementary age into adulthood are compilations of outdoor overnight adventures. Naturally, I wanted to share the experience with my child in hopes that she would share the same sentiment. It may not seem like a complicated trip to prepare for, but there is actually a lot that can go into it. We just took our daughter camping at Lake Cuyamaca for the first time this May and learned a lot along the way. Here are lessons I learned: