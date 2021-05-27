Union City, Ind. man arrested following pursuit, crash

UNION CITY, Ohio — A Union City, Ind., man is in jail following an early-morning pursuit and crash Thursday, according to our news partners at the Daily Advocate.

The man was wanted on drug charges and some outstanding warrants. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a home in Winchester, Ind.

A press released that was issued from Union City, Ohio Police Department said around 12:37 a.m. a police officer from Union City, Ohio, witnessed illegal drug activity in the 700 block of Lynwood Court between two men. The release said one man was on foot while the other man was in a tan Jeep Cherokee.

At that point, the vehicle took off and the officer attempted to stop the driver, but he failed to stop, the release said. The driver of the Jeep led officers from Union City, Ohio and Union City, Indiana across the state line into Randolph County.

According our news partners at The Daily Advocate, Winchester Police deployed stop sticks and punctured the suspect’s tires near the area of County Road 125 East.

As the suspect entered Winchester, he lost control of the vehicle, went through a yard, and slammed into a house at the corner of Washington and Union streets. According to our news partners, an officer from Union City, Ohio, struck the fleeing vehicle, ending the pursuit.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Weimer, 39, of Union City, Indiana. Weimer and the officers were treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.

During the course of their investigation, officers discovered that Weimer was driving with a suspended license and was wanted on a warrant out of Tampa, Florida, for resisting law enforcement. According to our news partners, Weimer is also facing drug-related charges in Indiana for methamphetamines that were found in his vehicle.

Union City, Ohio Police Chief Ater said, “We will continue to pursue those individuals responsible for breaking laws within our jurisdiction. We will not have a lawless community and our officers will continue to uphold laws and support our constitution while bringing criminals to justice.”

The incident remains under investigation.

