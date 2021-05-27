Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union City, OH

Union City, Ind. man arrested following pursuit, crash

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpQD1_0aDOtM5J00

UNION CITY, Ohio — A Union City, Ind., man is in jail following an early-morning pursuit and crash Thursday, according to our news partners at the Daily Advocate.

The man was wanted on drug charges and some outstanding warrants. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a home in Winchester, Ind.

A press released that was issued from Union City, Ohio Police Department said around 12:37 a.m. a police officer from Union City, Ohio, witnessed illegal drug activity in the 700 block of Lynwood Court between two men. The release said one man was on foot while the other man was in a tan Jeep Cherokee.

At that point, the vehicle took off and the officer attempted to stop the driver, but he failed to stop, the release said. The driver of the Jeep led officers from Union City, Ohio and Union City, Indiana across the state line into Randolph County.

According our news partners at The Daily Advocate, Winchester Police deployed stop sticks and punctured the suspect’s tires near the area of County Road 125 East.

As the suspect entered Winchester, he lost control of the vehicle, went through a yard, and slammed into a house at the corner of Washington and Union streets. According to our news partners, an officer from Union City, Ohio, struck the fleeing vehicle, ending the pursuit.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Weimer, 39, of Union City, Indiana. Weimer and the officers were treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.

During the course of their investigation, officers discovered that Weimer was driving with a suspended license and was wanted on a warrant out of Tampa, Florida, for resisting law enforcement. According to our news partners, Weimer is also facing drug-related charges in Indiana for methamphetamines that were found in his vehicle.

Union City, Ohio Police Chief Ater said, “We will continue to pursue those individuals responsible for breaking laws within our jurisdiction. We will not have a lawless community and our officers will continue to uphold laws and support our constitution while bringing criminals to justice.”

The incident remains under investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
28K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Union City, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Florida State
City
Union City, OH
City
Florida, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ind#City Police#County Police#Indiana State Police#Randolph County#The Daily Advocate#Ohio Police Department#Lynwood Court#Jeep#Cox Media Group#Winchester Police#Crash#Man#Officer#Investigation#Jail#Drug Charges#Drug Related Charges#Law Enforcement#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Texas mother arrested after posing as daughter to gain entry to school

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas — A woman was arrested for trespassing on school grounds after posing as her daughter for nearly an entire school day, investigators said. The San Elizario Independent School District notified the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office after learning about a video Casey Garcia posted to social media documenting her day at school as her daughter, KWTX reported.
NFLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Former Chiefs assistant coach pleads not guilty in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded not guilty Monday to critically injuring a young girl in a crash, and the judge allowed him to resume driving with restrictions. The judge modified his bond during his arraignment to allow him to have...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

DPS to now provide bus transportation for students as old as 12th grade

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is making changes to its transportation plans which the district says will make school bus transportation more efficient and effective. Starting in the fall of 2021, DPS will provide yellow school bus transportation for all students from Pre-K through 12th grade. The district will no longer be purchasing RTA passes for older students.
Indiana StateNew Haven Register

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen's fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Randolph County, INPosted by
WTHR

Randolph County woman hit and killed by train

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Randolph County woman is dead after her car was struck by a train Monday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said 47-year-old Tonya Rader was traveling southbound on Water Street in Green Forks, Indiana, when her car was hit by a westbound Norfolk Southern train.
Wayne County, INWIBC.com

Woman Killed in Wayne County Crash Involving Train

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Randolph County woman was killed early Monday after her car was hit by a train in Wayne County. Just before 6 a.m., Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an accident in Greens Fork involving a car and a train that happened in the area of South Water Street and West Plum Street.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Indiana StatePerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....