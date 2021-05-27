Jackson Hole Weather Thursday May 27, 2021

Effective: 2021-06-07 02:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-07 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JACKSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 258 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Tom Steed Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Snyder, Mountain Park and Tom Steed Reservoir. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH