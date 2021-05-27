Jackson Hole Weather Thursday May 27, 2021

Effective: 2021-06-07 17:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY...NORTHERN CALDWELL...EASTERN JACKSON...EASTERN UNION AND OUACHITA PARISHES At 530 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Beekman to 19 miles southwest of Brownsville-Bawcom, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Monroe, Claiborne, West Monroe, Huttig, Swartz, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Richwood, Sterlington, Marion, Chatham, Eros, Felsenthal, Drew, Fondale, Vixen, Bosco, Riverton, Haile and Millhaven. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH