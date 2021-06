“Bite” (noun): more meaty news to sink your teeth into. “Bark” (noun): peripheral noise worth your attention. This week in Other Barks & Bites: the USPTO promulgated a final rule aligning the agency’s code of conduct with the ABA’s Model Rules, as well as a notice of proposed rulemaking to allow high-capacity physical media submissions for certain patent applications; China’s drug patent linkage system, similar to the U.S. system enacted under the Hatch-Waxman Act, goes into effect next Tuesday; the EUIPO released a study showing that IP-intensive industries, although among the most harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to bounce back quickly from economic shutdowns; the Second Circuit affirms a district court’s dismissal of copyright infringement claims involving a 2016 Super Bowl commercial aired by Pepsi; Senator Tillis sends letters to the Copyright Office asking Register Perlmutter to study state bills on compulsory copyright licenses as well as the feasibility of deferred examination for copyright registrations; and strong earnings for Nvidia, Dell and HP this week show that computer and GPU sales have not been negatively impacted by the global chip shortage.