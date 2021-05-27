North Grenville addresses noise in the community
North Grenville council and staff have been grappling with the issue of regulating noise in the municipality for the past few months. Although this issue is not new in the municipality, it was first brought to this council by Sarah Bowie, a concerned resident of Law Road who says her family’s life has been disrupted because of the use of motocross bikes on the property next door. “If I’m out on my patio, it is decimal-wise louder than having a vacuum cleaner running next to my head,” she says. “That’s how insane this noise is.”ngtimes.ca