North Grenville addresses noise in the community

By Hilary Thomson
ngtimes.ca
 6 days ago

North Grenville council and staff have been grappling with the issue of regulating noise in the municipality for the past few months. Although this issue is not new in the municipality, it was first brought to this council by Sarah Bowie, a concerned resident of Law Road who says her family’s life has been disrupted because of the use of motocross bikes on the property next door. “If I’m out on my patio, it is decimal-wise louder than having a vacuum cleaner running next to my head,” she says. “That’s how insane this noise is.”

ngtimes.ca
Paula Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Noise#Residential Areas#Rural Areas#Recreational Activities#Environmental Health#North Grenville Council#Regulating Noise#Persistent Noise#Community Input#Rural Residents#Excessive Noise#Reducing Incidents#Adverse Health#Community Mediation#Motor Vehicles#Neighbour Disputes#Councillor John Barclay#Motocross
