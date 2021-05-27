North Grenville addresses noise in the community

Go for a walk on an average day in Waterbury, and you might pass by former industrial facilities that have turned into brownfields. These sites are laden with heavy metals and other contaminants that can affect those who live and work around them. You will also be breathing in air with toxic pollutants. The shape of the surrounding valley concentrates pollution over the city, but the source of that pollution is manmade highway corridors running through the area. In New Haven County, Black and Latino residents breathe in PM2.5 — a toxic pollutant released from vehicles — at rates that are 12 and 11 percent higher, respectively, than white residents.