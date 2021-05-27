Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Golden State Warriors: Play-In & Played-Out

By Brian Nitenson
sportstalkline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're really a long-time Warriors fan, then losing is something you're used to, not winning. That's how you can tell the new Warriors fans apart from the ones used to losing in infamous fashion. The 'We Believe' team was a glimmer of what could be if a winning team actually sprouted in the Bay Area. That's why the last two losses against the Lakers and Grizzlies during the play-in-games weren't anything other than poetic justice for a franchise rooted in a history of epic losses. Not counting the outlier of the Alvin Attles (The Destroyer) led 1974-75' championship team, and that teams valiant effort to repeat (Lost in the Western Conference Finals the next season), the Golden State Warriors have a history weathered with first and second-round exits leading up to their recent dynasty success and championships. Even that 'We Believe' team of 2006-07' made a second-round exit against the Utah Jazz, but not before Baron Davis made the most epic posterization of Andre Kirilenko (AK-47), but that's for another discussion of epic Warriors dunks & dunk champions.

sportstalkline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Andrew Bogut
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Baron Davis
Person
Latrell Sprewell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#New Warriors#Al Golden#Destroyer#The Golden State Warriors#Warriors Dunks Dunk#Lakers Warriors#Chase#The Memphis Grizzlies#The San Antonio Spurs#Nba Playoffs#Mvp#G League#Twitter#Gm Bob Myers#Utah Jazz#Western Conference#The Warriors Vs Lakers#True Warriors Fans#Devout Warriors Fans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Related
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old “We Believe” Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting “M-V-P!” scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBANBC Sports

Bring on the Play-In Tournament!

The final day of the regular season was certainly a busy affair, as all 30 teams were in action. And there wasn't much clarity at the beginning of the day either, as many of the playoff seeds were not locked in. While some teams were playing with postseason/play-in tournament in mind, others were taking one last shot at improving their draft lottery odds. Here's a look at some of Sunday's most important happenings.
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAChico Enterprise-Record

Remembering Klay Thompson’s historic night in OKC, and its role in the Warriors’ dynasty

Klay Thompson has had several nicknames in his time with the Golden State Warriors, including China Klay, Camel Klay, and Headband Klay. Before them all was Game 6 Klay, a well-earned moniker considering his unforgettable fourth-quarter performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference final just over five years ago on May 29, 2016.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBASacramento Bee

Warriors host the Grizzlies for play-in game

Memphis Grizzlies (38-34, ninth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Golden State Warriors (39-33, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) San Francisco; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT. PLAY-IN GAME: Golden State and Memphis square off to decide the eighth seed in the Western Conference. BOTTOM...
NBAnews4usonline.com

LeBron-Curry: The NBA’s dream matchup plays out again

Actor Wesley Snipes has an iconic line in the 1992 action hit movie Passenger 57 when asked if he ever played roulette before. Smipes’ character John Cutter replied: “Always bet on black.”. Now if you’re the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors playing in a single play-in tournament...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAoutkick.com

Best NBA Bets Going into the Playoffs

Picks made by Bobby Burack and Gary Sheffield Jr. Before the NBA play-in tournament tips off tomorrow and the playoffs begin on Saturday, place your bets at the FanDuel Sportsbooks via OutKick. Here are the five best bets to make. In other words, here’s how you will make money:. Lakers...