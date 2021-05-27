Golden State Warriors: Play-In & Played-Out

If you're really a long-time Warriors fan, then losing is something you're used to, not winning. That's how you can tell the new Warriors fans apart from the ones used to losing in infamous fashion. The 'We Believe' team was a glimmer of what could be if a winning team actually sprouted in the Bay Area. That's why the last two losses against the Lakers and Grizzlies during the play-in-games weren't anything other than poetic justice for a franchise rooted in a history of epic losses. Not counting the outlier of the Alvin Attles (The Destroyer) led 1974-75' championship team, and that teams valiant effort to repeat (Lost in the Western Conference Finals the next season), the Golden State Warriors have a history weathered with first and second-round exits leading up to their recent dynasty success and championships. Even that 'We Believe' team of 2006-07' made a second-round exit against the Utah Jazz, but not before Baron Davis made the most epic posterization of Andre Kirilenko (AK-47), but that's for another discussion of epic Warriors dunks & dunk champions.