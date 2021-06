Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat looked fairly different when they met during the first week of the season for a double-header in December. Although the Heat were without leading man Jimmy Butler and guard Victor Oladipo in the lineup this time around, these new rosters for both teams were interesting to watch last night. It was a rather routine win for the Bucks as they claimed yet another season series over an Eastern Conference opponent with a 122-108 win over the Heat.