Jim Popiel Foundation Scholarship Winner – Mikiya Hermon

The recipient of this year’s Jim Popiel Foundation Scholarship is Mikiya Hermon. She will receive $1,500. Mikiya has excelled on the track, basketball court and most importantly, in the classroom during her high school career. Not only is she a great student-athlete, but she’s an even better person. Mikyia will be competing tomorrow in the OHSAA Track Regional Finals at Amherst Steele High School with a chance to make it to the OHSAA State Track Meet in Columbus. Please come out and cheer on her and her teammates!