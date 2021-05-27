Cancel
Montezuma, OH

Small plane crashes near Grand Lake St. Marys

Volunteer Richard Murray loads plane remnants into the hangar at Lakefield Airport near Montezuma. Amanda Wilson | The Lima News

MONTEZUMA — A pilot suffered injuries, and crews worked to limit the environmental impact Thursday morning after a crop-dusting plane crashed into a creek feeding into the west side of Grand Lake St. Marys.

The pilot, Mark Gaerte, 43, of Defiance-based Gaerte Ag Service, was transported to Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater before being transported on Lutheran Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The single-engine Grumman-Schweizer G-164B took off from Lakefield Airport in Montezuma when it went down near Casella-Montezuma and Guadalupe roads at 7:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The airplane failed to gain altitude and went down in a marsh area southeast of the runway. It overturned and came to rest upside-down partially in Beaver Creek, according to the patrol.

The fuel from the plane floated on the water and was contained by two boom sites. The challenge was containing the water-soluble insecticide and fungicide that were aboard the crop-duster, said Mike Robbins, the director of Mercer County Emergency Management Agency.

“This empties into Grand Lake. Once it gets there, it’ll be so diluted,” Robbins said. “You have wetlands on the other side, and we’re basically getting it all shut off so it didn’t go anywhere.”

Workers believe they kept it from causing much damage to a nearby wetland, said Kent Hinton, director of the Mercer County Sanitary Engineer’s Office. The wetland was built by the Lake Facilities Authority.

“There’s some insecticide in the water here, and we’re stopping it from getting it into the stream,” Hinton said. “We’ve just dammed that up, basically.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the crash, according to the FAA.

Assisting at the scene were Montezuma/Franklin Township Fire and EMS, Coldwater EMS, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County EMA and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

