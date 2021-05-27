Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake combines the classic JRPG with the Octopath Traveler engine
Square Enix has announced a remake of Dragon Quest III in HD-2D, fusing the classic JRPG with the game engine created for Octopath Traveler. At this time, there’s no word on which platforms Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will be coming to, and there’s also no indication on when it will release, but Square Enix note that it is “planned for simultaneous release on home consoles worldwide.” The game is in development by AMATA K.K. and Team Asano.www.thesixthaxis.com