San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Reports 73 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

By City News Service
KPBS
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego County public health officials have reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, as hospitalizations from the virus rose back into the triple digits. On Tuesday, hospitalizations from the virus dropped into the double digits for the first time since April 1, 2020. On Wednesday, reported hospitalizations increased from 98 to 107.

