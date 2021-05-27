Cancel
WEREWOLVES WITHIN: Check Out The Official Trailer And Poster

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
screenanarchy.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Tribeca right around the corner and the theatrical not too far behind we now have the official trailer and poster for Josh Ruben's horror whodunit Werewolves Within, written by Mishna Wolff. After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents...

screenanarchy.com
MoviesCollider

Mark Wahlberg's Sci-Fi Action Movie 'Infinite' Unveils Release Date on Paramount+

Paramount has announced that Mark Wahlberg's sci-fi action movie Infinite will begin streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 10. Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) directed the big-budget film, which explores the concept of reincarnation through spectacular visuals and nuanced characters who must use their memories and skills from past lives to ensure the future.
Moviesepicstream.com

Marvel Studios Drops Official Poster and Breathtaking Trailer for Eternals

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we can all agree that Phase 4 will serve as the dawning of a new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and despite the fact that the current MCU slate is loaded with projects revolving around some of our beloved heroes, it will also introduce fans to a new set of cosmic beings that will play a vital role in shaping up the entire future of the Marvel film franchise.
Moviesdapsmagic.com

Check Out All Six Trailers for the Upcoming LAUNCHPAD Series!

THE LITTLE PRINCE(SS):. All six of these short films will arrive on Disney+ as a part of season one of LAUNCHPAD on May 28th. Here is the list of all of them:. “AMERICAN EID,” Written and Directed by Aqsa Altaf. “DINNER IS SERVED,” Directed byHao Zheng, Written by G. Wilson...
TV & Videosconventionscene.com

The Tomorrow War Official Trailer

THE TOMORROW WAR premieres July 2, 2021 globally on Prime Video. In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Teaser Trailer For ETERNALS

Marvel Studios has released these official poster and teaser trailer for Oscar winner Chloe Zhao’s ETERNALS. Produced by Kevin Feige, directed by Chloé Zhao, starring Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Angelina Jolie as Thena.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] WEREWOLVES WITHIN Trailer Will Have You Howling

IFC Films has officially dropped a brand new poster and trailer for WEREWOLVES WITHIN, which you can check out below. Let us know what you think of the trailer. After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.
Moviesthelaughbutton.com

Check out the trailer for Ilana Glazer’s new horror film “False Positive”

Ilana Glazer is making the leap from comedy to horror in the trailer for her new film, False Positive. The film, which teams her up again with Broad City director John Lee, follows what happens when after “months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…”
Theater & Danceramascreen.com

Watch This Official Trailer For AILEY

NEON has released this official trailer for AILEY which arrives in theaters July 23rd. Many know the name Alvin Ailey, but how many know the man? Ailey’s commitment to searching for truth in movement resulted in pioneering and enduring choreography that centers on African American experiences. Director Jamila Wignot’s resonant biography grants artful access to the elusive visionary who founded one of the world’s most renowned dance companies, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Directed by Jamila Wignot.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer for Ubisoft’s Werewolves Within movie welcomes you to Beaverfield

Hoping to capture the rarest of bottled-lightning that is the successful horror-comedy (think Shaun of the Dead, An American Werewolf in London) IFC Films have released the full trailer for Josh Ruben’s Werewolves Within. An adaptation of Ubisoft’s VR game of the same name, the film features that age-old horror...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi action thriller Future Fear gets a trailer and poster

Ahead of its release this June, a poster and trailer have arrived online for the upcoming sci-fi thriller Future Fear. Written and directed by Ken May, the film follows a female archaeologist as she tries to employ ancient technology to fight back against the aliens hunting her down; take a look here…
Moviescoolmaterial.com

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Official Trailer

Seven years ago, Keanu Reeves and screenwriter Derek Kolstad changed the landscape of modern action cinema with the release of the first John Wick film. As much blockbuster and media franchise as it was recipe to be duplicated endlessly–especially when it comes to third film in the series that, if we’re being gracious, went a little off the rails–that film and its gun-kata sequences and action-first filmmaking led to an entire new genre of films. Films like Gunpowder Milkshake with the featured trailer you see here about “a secret sisterhood of female assassins, over the course of a single night, fight to stop a cycle of violence while coming to the aid of a mother-daughter assassin duo.” Gunpowder Milkshake is scheduled for a US release on July 14th… and with the primary being Netflix, you should be able to watch it on your TV, tablet or smartphone (savage!) the same day.
Video Gamesvrscout.com

VR Party Game ‘Werewolves Within’ Gets Its Own Feature Film

Ubisoft’s VR multiplayer party game comes to life on the big screen as a modern horror-comedy. Back in 2018, it was revealed that the popular VR party game Werewolves Within was being developed into a full-length feature film produced by Ubisoft Motion Pictures, the same team responsible for 2016’s Assassin’s Creed film.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

New Jungle Cruise Trailer and Poster Revealed

The Walt Disney Studios this morning released the new Jungle Cruise trailer and poster, which preview the anticipated film coming to both theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30. You can watch the new Jungle Cruise trailer below and you’ll find the poster and more photos underneath.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

M. Night Shyamalan's Full Old Trailer Will Have You Creeped Out And Checking For Wrinkles

Vacations are usually a time for relaxation and getting away from it all. Though, if you’re a fan of the right movies, you know that those moments tend to be interrupted by complications that are either funny or seriously disturbing. Leave to writer/director M. Night Shyamalan to take that concept to another level, thanks to his new film Old. And as you’ll see in the first trailer, you’ll not only find yourself creeped out by what’s in store, you’ll be checking for wrinkles for the next couple of days.
Moviesramascreen.com

Official Poster And Trailer For LANSKY Starring Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington

Tags: AnnaSophia Robb, Danny A. Abeckaser, David Cade, David James Elliot, Harvey Keitel, John Magaro, Lansky, Minka Kelly, Sam Worthington. Vertical Entertainment has released these official poster and trailer for LANSKY which arrives in Select Theaters & On Demand June 25, 2021. Distributed By: Vertical Entertainment. In Select Theaters &...
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer for New Chris Pratt Movie “The Tomorrow War”

Without trying to nitpick, one has to wonder why more movies having to do with the future don’t see the time travelers seeking out the inciting moment that things go wrong so that they can go back and erase that moment in history. One answer to that is the fact that events might still conspire in a different manner to create roughly the same outcome but in a longer and more confusing way. There are several other explanations that come to mind but the other thing that definitely comes up a lot is the fact that when dealing with alien species it would appear that humans are simply outmatched in a lot of ways that they can’t always compensate for. So far humanity has survived through a number of different things that the world has thrown at us, but in the movies, when it comes to aliens humans are almost certain to be knocked down the evolutionary chain in a very big way. From the smallest to the most imposing of aliens, the movies show us that creatures that come from different planets are our physical and/or intellectual superiors in a lot of ways. Thankfully this doesn’t mean that humans can’t learn on the fly sometimes, since otherwise, it’s likely that the premise of this movie would come true a little too often, with humans being wiped out left and right. But there’s always something or someone that comes along to help things balance in a way and in The Tomorrow War it’s the last vestiges of humanity that are traveling back in time to recruit humans to fight for their own future, which is bound to make more sense when the movie actually releases. The main idea here is that Chris Pratt and several others make their way to the future to confront the past in order to give humanity a future. At least that’s what it sounds like.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer for Disney’s “The Mysterious Benedict Society”

Sending kids on a deadly mission, or on a mission at least, appears to be the kind of thing that is rather popular when one sits back and thinks about it for a little bit, especially since this is a common trend that has been seen for decades when an idea such as The Mysterious Benedict Society pops up. From the outset, the project looks like something that could be very appealing for kids and it probably will be subject to social commentary simply because of the idea of free thought and innovation that youth tends to bring to the table at times. But overall it does look like something that’s going to pander to kids and their ability to wonder about the world around them since the reality of sending children on any sort of secret quest or inducting them into any type of secret society is something that, in the real world, might be considered, well, wrong on many levels. Keeping the more realistic aspects out of it though, as much as possible, the series does look like something that could be a lot of fun and even get adults hooked on it if one remembers just to have a good time with it and not delve too much into the realm of reality when trying to deduce what’s possible and what’s not. The group of orphans, as is mentioned in the trailer, appear to be selected by the type of skills they exhibit and the manner in which they use them, which is interesting since it does feel like a giant setup that will culminate in the need to come together not just as a society but also as a family, which is bound to be one of the underlying themes of this series.