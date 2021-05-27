Cancel
Law Enforcement

Woman calls police on Central Park birdwatcher

WDAM-TV
 11 days ago

This May 25, 2020, video provided by Christian Cooper, shows Amy Cooper with her dog calling police at Central Park in New York. Amy Cooper is suing her former employer for firing her after the incident.

www.wdam.com
State
New York State
#Central Park#Police#Birdwatcher#Dog#Calling#Firing#Video
Dogs
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
MinoritiesSFGate

Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing

NEW YORK (AP) — The white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black birdwatcher in Central Park filed a lawsuit against her former employer, accusing the company of not doing an investigation before her termination because of her race and gender. In her...
New York City, NYFOXBusiness

NYC woman in Central Park bird watcher incident sues former employer Franklin Templeton over firing

Amy Cooper, the woman who falsely told police that a Black bird watcher had threatened her in Central Park, has sued her former employer for firing her. In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, Cooper claims that Franklin Templeton, where she worked as an insurance portfolio manager, unfairly labeled her a racist and what would then be characterized as Central Park "Karen," a privileged white female attacking someone because of their skin color.
Topeka, KSKansas City Star

Topeka police: Man fatally shot in Central Park neighborhood

Topeka officers found a man fatally shot early Thursday in the city’s Central Park neighborhood, police there said. The victim was identified as Aaron D. Shepherd, 49, of Topeka. The shooting was reported around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, police say in a news release. Officers who responded to the area, which...
Burlington, IAktvo.com

Mother of slain Burlington woman echoes call for police reform

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A grieving mother is echoing the call for police reform after her daughter was fatally shot by a Burlington Police Officer. The tragedy happened in January 2015. “I still get very emotional talking about Autumn,” said, Gina Colbert. Autumn Steele was a dental tech and mother of...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Police ID body found in park as 43-year-old Kan. woman

SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have identified the body of a woman found near the southern entrance to Lakewood Park in Salina as Kristie Fisher, 43, of Salina, according to a statement Wednesday morning from police. At 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to Lakewood Park, 250 N. Lakewood Park Drive,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Latin Times

White Woman Who Called Cops On African American Birdwatcher Sues Employer For Firing Her

A woman who gained infamy as the “Central Park Karen” has proceeded to sue his former employer for firing her last year. Amy Cooper became famous after a video of her calling the cops on African American birdwatcher Christian Cooper went viral. Since the incident, the woman was fired from her job. The woman claims that the company’s action of firing her was sexist and racist.
MinoritiesPosted by
@wearemitu

Woman Who Called The Cops On Black Man Birdwatching In New York Sues The Company Who Fired Her For ‘Discrimination’

Amy Cooper, the white woman who was filmed threatening to call the police on a Black man in Central Park last year might have got off scot-free on charges of discrimination but she’s using the same approach to make a case for herself. A year after George Floyd’s murder and an interaction that put her in headlines, Cooper is suing her employer for “false dismissal.”
Minoritiesnewburghgazette.com

Woman who falsely accused Black bird watcher sues ex-employer

Amy Cooper, the white dog-walking Manhattan woman who a year ago went viral after being filmed calling 911 on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, filed a lawsuit against her former employer, alleging the company discriminated against her because of her race. In a statement issued a day after Cooper's...
Dudley, MAspectrumnews1.com

Warming up: Central Mass police prepare for spike in calls ahead of summer

DUDLEY, Mass. -As summer quickly approaches, the Dudley police department expects the usual increase in calls of noise complaints or traffic accidents. The nice weather brings more people outdoors for a longer period of time. "People have more time off, more free time," said Dudley Police Chief Steven Wojnar. "Of...
Law Enforcement101 WIXX

Police Officer Lifts Car Off A Woman’s Head

A police officer in Virginia lifted an overturned car off a woman’s head. Deputy Jon Holt was responding to a call of an overturned vehicle on the side of the road. When he arrived on scene (by himself), the situation was worse than he imagined: The driver was laying underneath the vehicle with her head pinned by the sunroof. Seeing the trauma her child was witnessing, Holt went into overdrive. Holt was wearing a body camera while responding to the call, which captured him rushing towards the scene and lifting the car off the woman.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Distractify

Delivery Man Questioned by White Resident: "You Are Why People Get Killed"

Almost exactly a year after a white woman, Amy Cooper, called the cops on a Black man named Christian Cooper — after he asked her to put a leash on her dog in Central Park — yet another recording of a white person threatening to call police on a Black man for simply existing. This time, however, the disturbing series of events went down in San Francisco. And the delivery man questioned by a white resident is going viral for calling out the racist behavior.