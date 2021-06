Zack Snyder has revealed that he is open to the idea of directing the possible Rick and Morty movie. In a recent interview with The Film Junkee Vodka Stream, the Justice League director explained that the Rick and Morty film will be “about the closest” he’d get to helming a comedy. “I don’t have like a straight comedy that I can think, you know, that’s like wall to wall straight comedy. If I did the Rick and Morty Movie that’s probably about the closest I’d get,” Snyder said. He further shared a suggestion, “You know what I wanted to do… my suggestion was to shoot, to do, just like, one of the end teasers in live-action.”