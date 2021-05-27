Cancel
First PCIe 5.0 SSDs could top 10Gbps thanks to this chipset

By Mayank Sharma
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvell Technology has launched the industry’s first PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers that are designed specifically to address the data processing needs of cloud computing service providers and data centers. The new Bravera SC5 SSD controllers also support NVMe 1.4b, which Marvell claims enables them to offer double the performance as...

www.techradar.com
A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

