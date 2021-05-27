First PCIe 5.0 SSDs could top 10Gbps thanks to this chipset

A number of today’s best performing, PCIe Gen 4 solid state drives are built around Phison’s E18 controller. If you remember, way back when the AMD Ryzen 3000 series debuted, a number of SSD providers also launched Phison PS5016-E16 based drives alongside the processors to highlight some of the benefits of the platform's PCI Express Gen 4 bandwidth. Those early drives paired the Phison E16 with some of Toshiba’s BiCS4 NAND flash memory and SK Hynix DRAM to produce some fast SSDs at the time, but the E16 wasn’t actually a native PCIe 4 solution. Soon thereafter, Phison began talking about its follow-on E18 controller, which would offer a number of significant benefits. The E18 would be native PCIe 4, produced on a more advanced 12nm process node, with additional processing resources, support for 1,600MT/s NAND, and it would comply with a newer NVMe spec.