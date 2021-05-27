4-week-old girl dies days after I-675 crash in Sugarcreek Twp., state troopers say

SUGARCREEK TWP. — A 4-week-old girl injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-675 in Sugarcreek Twp. Sunday, has died days after the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

>> PREVIOUS REPORT: CareFlight transports 2 juveniles, others injured after accident on I-675 Sunday

The girl, whose name was not immediately released, died days after suffering critical injuries in the crash on I-675 Sunday night, state troopers said Thursday. The girl was one of two juveniles who suffered serious injuries in the crash that sent a total of eight people to area hospital for treatment.

Updated conditions for the others involved in the crash were not immediately available. New details on the crash are expected to be released later today by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sugarcreek Twp. firefighters initially said construction along the stretch of I-675 was a contributing factor.

Additional details are expected to be released Thursday. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

