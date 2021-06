Intuition Ale Works is releasing a new lager in partnership with Jacksonville’s Historic Eastside Community Development Corporation . The lager, which is called Outeast, will be released - and available exclusively in Intuition’s tap room - on June 8. For every pint of Outeast Lager sold, $1 will be donated to the Historic Eastside CDC. The partnership will help the community development corporation's mission of preserving the history of Jacksonville's Eastside community, and enhancing the quality of life of its residents.