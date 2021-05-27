Cancel
Mochi ice cream balls are being sold in Lidl and the flavours look delicious

By Anna Lewis
goodhousekeeping.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLidl has launched its own mochi ice cream balls in four summery flavours which are due to launch in stores next week. In case you’re wondering what mochi ice cream balls are, they’re delicious bite-sized sweet treats, made up of balls of ice cream wrapped in tasty rice flour dough.

