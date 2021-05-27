Cancel
Columbia County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Thursday was 13.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground.

Columbia County, AR
Columbia County, AR

Flash Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Columbia County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Columbia; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES...UNION AND NORTHERN CLAIBORNE PARISHES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 814 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Huttig to near Haynesville. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Huttig, Junction City, Farmerville, Haynesville, Bernice, Atlanta, Cooley, Marion, Lisbon, Felsenthal, Spearsville, Lillie, Hew Hope, Antioch, Aurelle, Oakland, Linville, Haile, Taylorville and Summerfield. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Arkansas...and north central and northwestern Louisiana.