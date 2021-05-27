Flood Warning issued for Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 13.2 feet. * Forecast...The bayou is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding.