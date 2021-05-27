Science says too much TV now could literally shrink your brain later, so chill with the Netflix
Your parents probably used to tell you to switch the boob tube off already because all those Saturday morning cartoons would fry your brain. Turns out they were kind of right. TV will not literally make your brain sizzle and steam come out of your ears—but don’t pick up the remote just yet. Studies by scientists Kelley Pettee Gabriel of the University of Alabama, Priya Palta of Columbia Unviersity and Ryan Dougherty of Johns Hopkins University found it can end up shrinking the amount of gray matter you have years from now. Watching TV is seen as a non-stimulating sedentary behavior. Netflix bingeing might have gotten you through quarantine, but it may also lead to dementia and other degenerative brain diseases.www.syfy.com