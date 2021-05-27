Science says too much TV now could literally shrink your brain later, so chill with the Netflix

"Dreams are there to keep you from becoming too fitted to the model of the world," a Tufts University researcher explains. Previous research has shown that how our dreams change throughout the night has to do with our sleep stages—specifically, when we're in REM and non-REM sleep—but a recent study published in the journal Pattern set out to examine why our dreams are so different than everyday life to begin with. If you've ever experienced a seemingly weird dream, know that this is perfectly normal. "There's obviously an incredible number of theories of why we dream," Erik Hoel, a research assistant professor of neuroscience at Tufts University who worked on this study, said. "But I wanted to bring to attention a theory of dreams that takes dreaming itself very seriously—that says the experience of dreams is why you're dreaming."