Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Science says too much TV now could literally shrink your brain later, so chill with the Netflix

By Elizabeth Rayne
syfy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour parents probably used to tell you to switch the boob tube off already because all those Saturday morning cartoons would fry your brain. Turns out they were kind of right. TV will not literally make your brain sizzle and steam come out of your ears—but don’t pick up the remote just yet. Studies by scientists Kelley Pettee Gabriel of the University of Alabama, Priya Palta of Columbia Unviersity and Ryan Dougherty of Johns Hopkins University found it can end up shrinking the amount of gray matter you have years from now. Watching TV is seen as a non-stimulating sedentary behavior. Netflix bingeing might have gotten you through quarantine, but it may also lead to dementia and other degenerative brain diseases.

www.syfy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Health#Brain Power#Brain Science#The Brain#Netflix Inc#Binge Viewing#Brain Control#The University Of Alabama#Johns Hopkins University#Syfy Wire#Mri#Heart Association#Watching Tv#Brain Volume#Brain Diseases#Tv Viewing#Sedentary Behaviors#Scientists#Neurons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Science
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosmarket.us

Watching Too Much Television In Adulthood And Middle Age Might Shoot Up The Risk Of Cognitive Decline Later In Life

Many past studies have revealed that watching too much television can negatively affect the brain. Now, a team of experts has shown that watching more TV each day during adulthood and middle age can trigger the brain to age faster. The study has revealed that watching too much TV in adulthood and middle age can put viewers at a higher risk of cognitive decline later in life. The authors of the study have found that modest to high TV viewing during midlife is linked to lower gray matter volumes in the brain. On the other hand, sedentary behaviors like reading that can stimulate the brain do not adversely affect the brain. The darker tissue of the brain and spinal cord is known as gray matter. It helps people in muscle control, seeing, hearing, decision making, and other brain functions that are crucial.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

One Secret Side Effect of Watching Too Much TV After 40, Says Study

You don't need us to tell you that watching too much TV isn't exactly the smartest lifestyle decision you can make. If you're parked on the couch for long hours, day after day, you're definitely fast-tracking negative side effects that include weight gain and enduring back and shoulder pain, while putting yourself at a greater risk of heart disease and diabetes. According to recent research published in the Journal of Sports Sciences, you'll be putting yourself at much greater risk of poor mental health, as well.
TV Showspsychologytoday.com

Watching (Too Much) TV Is Bad for Adults, Too

Studies show that moderate TV watching can lead to greater cognitive decline over 10-20 years. Exercise also does not mitigate these effects. According to research, TV watching does not increase the risk of dementia. Strategies to slow mental aging include being social and engaging in stimulating hobbies. Parents worry about...
TV SeriesBGR

The 10 most-watched TV shows right now on Netflix and all your favorite streamers

Sweet Tooth is one of those rare TV shows that comes along, about which critics and viewers by and large line up in agreement. Both demographics at this point seem positively rapturous in their praise of Netflix’s newest hit series, which debuted just a few days ago on the streamer, and which has already racked up pretty stellar audience and critics scores on Rotten Tomatoes thus far (91% and 98%, respectively).
SciencePosted by
Real Simple

Science Says the 'Weird Dreams' You Have Actually Help Your Brain Understand Real Life

"Dreams are there to keep you from becoming too fitted to the model of the world," a Tufts University researcher explains. Previous research has shown that how our dreams change throughout the night has to do with our sleep stages—specifically, when we're in REM and non-REM sleep—but a recent study published in the journal Pattern set out to examine why our dreams are so different than everyday life to begin with. If you've ever experienced a seemingly weird dream, know that this is perfectly normal. "There's obviously an incredible number of theories of why we dream," Erik Hoel, a research assistant professor of neuroscience at Tufts University who worked on this study, said. "But I wanted to bring to attention a theory of dreams that takes dreaming itself very seriously—that says the experience of dreams is why you're dreaming."
TV & VideosPopculture

Why Netflix Cancels Shows So Quickly Now

Netflix has become infamous for canceling shows too soon and leaving fans disappointed, but that wasn't always the case. Some of the earliest Netflix original series had runs at least as long as their cable and broadcast counterparts, and sometimes longer. Now, Netflix's strategy seems to have changed, and industry insiders are doing their best to understand why.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Too Much Soda, Says Science

Soda has a bad reputation nutritionally, and deservedly so. Typically made up of little more than sugar (or high-fructose corn syrup), carbonated water, and artificial flavors and colors, the sweetened beverage has been linked to everything from obesity to tooth decay. However, if you drink too much soda, there's one...
Sciencethealternativedaily.com

Science Says: Soda is Killing Your Brain – Even Diet Soda

Have you given up your sugar-laden soda? If so, that is an excellent idea, but if you have replaced it with the sugar-free thing, you may be messing with your brain in a big way. Science says for people over 45, drinking diet soda increases the risk of stroke and dementia by three times and does a lot more damage than you think. However, there are some fantastic and entirely healthy alternatives that can help you put your soda habit to bed, once and for all.
Petstowardsdatascience.com

Using Data Science Skills Now: Making your cat happy.

Create an Amazon search web app in under 30 minutes using streamlit and APIs. Learning components of Data Science can be simple and fun. Whether you are learning or teaching concepts, one of the keys is to make it interesting. Not all concepts need to be learned at the same time. Make it simple. Make it fun.
Food & DrinksPosted by
UPI News

Coffee only does so much when sleep deprived, study says

You know you've done it -- stayed up too late and relied on coffee to get through the next day -- but new research suggests that caffeine can only do so much. That cup or cups of coffee may keep you awake the following day, but your performance is likely to be subpar, especially when it comes to more challenging tasks.
Sciencecleanplates.com

Science Finds Even More Proof That Chocolate Is Good for Your Brain

If you’re a regular here at Clean Plates, you’re probably aware that we fully support the occasional chocolate treat. When it’s not loaded with added sugar and other unnecessary additives, chocolate is an antioxidant-rich, heart-healthy snack that also happens to taste delicious. If you are also on team chocolate, we have some good news: In case you needed another reason to justify your chocolate intake, recent findings suggest cocoa consumption can have brain-boosting benefits for everyone — not just the elderly.
TV Seriessideshow.com

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Netflix Teaser Trailer, New Images from the Titans TV Series, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Marvel Animation has released the full trailer for its upcoming feature film Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors. The trailer features several aspiring heroes, like Ms. Marvel and Squirrel Girl, coming together to save the world under the guidance of Captain Marvel. Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors premieres on Disney Channel on September 30th.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Too Much Caffeine Might Raise Your Odds for Glaucoma

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- That third or fourth cup of coffee may do more than make your heart race: New research suggests it could significantly increase your risk of glaucoma if you're genetically predisposed to the eye disease. The study included more than 120,000 British people, aged...
Electronicstcea.org

Sidewalk May Share Too Much from Your Alexa

As you may know, I am a huge Amazon Alexa fan. I own four of these devices (two at my house, one at my office, and one in my car) and have purchased at least one for each of my relatives. The convenience and time savings that the Alexa provides me is something I don’t want to live without.
Health ServicesHalf Moon Bay Review

Thanks for your service, you’ve done way too much

Telephone help lines have become all syrupy in their praise of the customer or patient. Was there a gigantic webinar for phone assistants to learn how to obsequiously flatter the patient, without providing any real service?. Let us pretend that I need treatment for my lumbago (which I don’t have)....
Mental HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

It's not anti-social to unlock your life slowly: Dr AHMED HANKIR says it could be damaging to our mental health to rush back to our old way of living too quickly

There is a palpable feeling of excitement in the air that a return to ‘business as usual’ might actually be within our grasp. It’s understandable, after all, we have felt incarcerated in our homes as a result of the lockdown, waiting for what feels like an eternity to experience the joy associated with once again being free.
Healthgoodmenproject.com

Transform Your Survivor Brain Into Your Thriver Brain

We know Covid-19 is a significant stressor on a global scale. GRACE AND GRIT are your superpowers. Are you stagnating, emotionally reactive, dealing with new realities, and grieving losses?. The challenges are stressful, overwhelming, and trigger strong emotions. Media reveals uncertainty, disruption, violence, political discord-and successful advances. The pandemic has...