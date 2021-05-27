Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Naples Global Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position
Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com