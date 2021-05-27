Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Naples Global Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. The First Bancshares makes up about 4.8% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 1.71% of The First Bancshares worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.