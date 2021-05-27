Cancel
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

