Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of RingCentral worth $26,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.