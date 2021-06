Beds have been important heirlooms ever since furniture was invented: William Shakespeare notoriously bequeathed only his ‘second-best bed’ to his wife. From practical medieval plank beds enclosed in woollen curtains, they evolved into the Tudor four-poster decorated with fertility symbols or heraldic beasts and lidded by a tester. This design reached its costly climax with the ceiling-scraping 18th-century confections created for England’s grandest stately homes by Chippendale and Sheraton, as swiftly obsolete as the fashions and lifestyles they serviced. In his 1945 novel Brideshead Revisited, Evelyn Waugh stages the end-of-an-era demise of Lord Marchmain in one of these – ‘a vast velvet tent like the Baldachino at St Peter’s’ – with columns of twisted gilt and velvet and a canopy crowned with plumes of dyed feathers.