Trends in Modern Commercial Architecture

The Boston Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects (BosNOMA) holds a critical responsibility in Boston’s larger building and design community to foster the advancement of equitable practice and minority leadership. In 2020, a year many will view as one of fear and regression, BosNOMA focused its attention on creating a safe and supportive space for minority students and professionals in the design industry to work together toward a better future. Under the collaborative leadership of the executive board (Ali Horwitz, president; Gerard Georges, co-chair; Rima Abousleiman, treasurer; Elyse Ayoung, parliamentarian; Julian Phillips, secretary; Ryan Horton, brand ambassador; and Edward “Tony” Ransom, immediate past president, now NE region vice president), BosNOMA expanded membership fourfold and continues to grow.