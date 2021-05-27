Cancel
Visual Art

Trends in Modern Commercial Architecture

By CAANdesign
caandesign.com
 12 days ago

New trends keep popping up in the architecture industry every day because people want new buildings and structures. No one wants to keep looking at the same old thing because it gets stale. And many times, those old designs have significant structural issues that will cause additional problems. You have...

www.caandesign.com
Interior Designdesignboom.com

dannien roller architekten balances neoclassical fabric of tübingen with modern extension

In the german city of tübingen, dannien roller architekten introduces an architectural bridge between the past and present. the project marks the renovation of a residential and commercial building with a contemporary workspace extension, all situated within a city which dates back to the 12th century and is home to one of europe’s largest universities. this pre-existing heritage building is sited within the city center and is defined by its neoclassical style. in celebration of the rich historical layers of its context, the design team preserves the existing structure and presents a contemporary, single story extension which integrates respectfully into the urban fabric.
Seattle, WATrendHunter.com

Serene Single-Storey Floating Houses

Joining a long tradition of floating houses in Seattle, the Portage Bay Float Home sits right beside the banks of Lake Union. The house, designed by Studio DIAA, is built on a floating log foundation that was erected in the early 1900s. The design is decidedly modern with an abundance of clean lines and a dark color scheme.
DesignArchDaily

Architecture Travel Story!

Architecture travel story is an International architecture experience competition organized by ‘Sangaf’, a travel portal. Travel stories of architects, their observations, and experiences. Beyond the pandemic pause, let’s plan our journey after the pause, explore a little more. Let’s share our experiences and exchange travel journals and meet on the other side.
Designhigh-profile.com

Reimagining Architecture with BosNOMA

The Boston Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects (BosNOMA) holds a critical responsibility in Boston’s larger building and design community to foster the advancement of equitable practice and minority leadership. In 2020, a year many will view as one of fear and regression, BosNOMA focused its attention on creating a safe and supportive space for minority students and professionals in the design industry to work together toward a better future. Under the collaborative leadership of the executive board (Ali Horwitz, president; Gerard Georges, co-chair; Rima Abousleiman, treasurer; Elyse Ayoung, parliamentarian; Julian Phillips, secretary; Ryan Horton, brand ambassador; and Edward “Tony” Ransom, immediate past president, now NE region vice president), BosNOMA expanded membership fourfold and continues to grow.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Shipping Container Architecture: Debunking the Design Trend of the Decade

Almost 500,000 buildings have arrived at the Port of Los Angeles this year. Well- not exactly. Over 490,000 shipping containers have arrived, though. If there’s a design trend that has caught the world by storm over the past decade, it’s been the rise in transforming shipping containers into buildings as a form of architecture. But are shipping container buildings just a fad that was used to propel ideas about taking every day or is there more substance to creating giant Jenga-inspired structures?
Beauty & FashionDezeen

Sumi coat stands by Nichetto Studio for Schönbuch

Dezeen Showroom: German brand Schönbuch has launched Sumi, a range of modular coat stands with hooks that Nichetto Studio has designed to resemble tree branches. Sumi is a versatile storage solution suited to homes and public spaces such as waiting rooms, restaurants and hotels. Its modular components can be combined...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Proprietary Color-Changing Paints

MIT debuted an innovative new concept that could entirely change design: color-changing paint. The proprietary paint, called ChromoUpdate, is clear in color but has a light-sensitive feature that shifts the paint's color when exposed to different intensities of UV light. Using targeted UV light, the color-changing paint can be quickly drawn over in grayscale and then painted precisely with UV light, creating custom designs. These two processes not only allow for an endless number of different designs to be readily projected onto an object but the designs could then be altered or repainted perpetually.
ArchDaily

Balhannah House / Mountford Williamson Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. This house in the Adelaide Hills is designed to respond to its context and to maximize the great rural views. Three linked pavilions splay around the curve of the hillside, with each pavilion housing a different function. The more public Living areas are housed in the central pavilion with the more intimate areas in separate pavilions at both ends.
Barrington, RIrimonthly.com

Coastal Conscious

For a busy Boston-based working couple, this two-story home atop an exquisite piece of waterfront property in Barrington is the perfect summer getaway. “You can see the Bay from every single window,” says Janelle Photopoulos, Blakely Interior Design’s owner and creative director. Only one aspect fell a bit short for...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

‘Architecture in Film’ Panel Open to Public

The Dallas Architecture Forum will continue its popular panel discussion series on Tuesday, June 8, with “Architecture in Film,” a virtual panel moderated by John Orfield of BOKA Powell Architects. Orfield, along with panelists Jon Mindrup and Amy Murphy, will educate attendees about how architectural design creates venues that combine...
Visual Artarchitectmagazine.com

The Untapped Potential of Architectural Jamming

At the inaugural Chicago Architecture Biennial in 2015, visitors confronted a curious installation consisting primarily of the world’s oldest building material: rock. The 12-foot-tall monolith, with a heavy mass supported on three columns, appeared at first glance to be made entirely of gray pebbles. Closer inspection revealed the presence of braided string interspersed between the stones. The “Rock Print” structure, developed by ETH Zurich’s Gramazio Kohler Research and MIT’s Self-Assembly Lab, revealed the possibilities of digitally fabricated stone construction without the use of cement.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Modular Components in Industrial Architecture

Industrial architecture usually requires fast installation, low-maintenance components, and flexible spaces that can be used for different purposes. Therefore, modular solutions are very common in this type of construction, also adding a powerful visual language to the building. Creating a modular standard, either using prefabricated materials or by defining architectural...
Webdesigner Depot

3 Essential Design Trends, June 2021

If you are feeling like me right now, you have mixed emotions about the world in general. And this is translating into a pretty distinct design trend that’s happening almost across the board: Websites aren’t using many images of people right now. There are just too many questions about what...
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Golestan School // Stromberg Architecture

When design work began for Golestan School’s new campus at a vacant and opaque parochial school built in 1954, we had no idea of the pandemic that would come. It was clear that the original building was well-sited to improve the building’s access to the outdoors and could be adapted to increase passive daylighting & natural ventilation strategies for the classrooms along the double-loaded east/west clerestory corridor.
Designarchitizer.com

Piyandeling Artisan Workshop // Realrich Architecture Workshop – RAW Architecture

Piyandeling is located in a remote area of Mekarwangi Village, Bandung. This project is a sanctuary space that exercises the design based on the tectonic grammar that was elaborated from Guha Bambu and Alfa Omega School, it forms an adaptation of traditional and more industrial approaches mixing traditional joineries and glued joinery of bamboo.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Enterprise Architecture Tools Market Technology Trends with Global Scenario by 2028 - MEGA International, BOC Group, Orbus Software, QualiWare, Leanix

An Encompassing Study on Enterprise Architecture Tools Industry till 2028 covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of Enterprise Architecture Tools for 2021-2028. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the Leading Companies effective in this market. Enterprise architecture...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Berri House / Architecture Microclimat

Text description provided by the architects. The Maison Berri project is located near the Jean-Talon market in Villeray, at the heart of the hustle and bustle of a sought-after neighbourhood of Montreal. The house that Sophie and Shawn had found, which was devoid of any architectural language after successive modifications, had to be completely redone to accommodate their family. The decision to demolish the existing home was a quick one due to the deteriorated state of the property as well as the sunken structure. Not to mention that the exceptionally small Montreal lot offered little to no space for a front- or backyard.
EconomyArchDaily

No More Waste: 10 Ways to Incorporate the Circular Economy into an Architectural Project

A circular economy is an economic system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources. Looking beyond the current take-make-waste extractive industrial model, a circular economy aims to redefine growth, focusing on positive society-wide benefits. It entails gradually decoupling economic activity from the consumption of finite resources and designing waste out of the system. Underpinned by a transition to renewable energy sources, the circular model builds economic, natural, and social capital.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

ML Apartment by Nasia Spyridaki Architecture & Design

Recently designed by Nasia Spyridaki Architecture & Design, ML Apartment is a contemporary home located in Komotini, Greece. ML Apartment is a contemporary apartment of 100 sq.m located in Komotini City and designed by the architectural office Nasia Spyridaki Architecture & Design. The proposal consisted of remodeling the interior so as to create new functional spaces with materials and geometries that achieve a cozy environment. We used “warm” materials, such as wood, metal, brick walls and stone like tiles in order to achieve a warm industrial space.