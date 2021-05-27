Cancel
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 300 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

By Phillip Gast
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

