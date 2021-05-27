Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Importance of an Architect in Designing Buildings

By CAANdesign
caandesign.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Importance of an Architect in Designing Buildings. During the construction process, there are several people involved, each with a vital role to fulfill. Examples of essential people in a construction team are the supervisor, engineer, electrician, construction expeditor, and construction workers, to name a few. However, there is one crucial member that every construction team needs, and that is the architect.

www.caandesign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Design#Architects#Construction Workers#Architecture Design#Information Design#Space Engineers#Office Buildings#Future Engineers#Designing Buildings#Learning Architecture#Designs#Aesthetics#Plumbing Systems#Construction Jobs#Essential People#Shapes#Electrician#Electrical Wires#Technicians#Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Architecture
Related
Interior Designarchitizer.com

Viewpoint House // Jim Caumeron Design

Articulated by camera lens-like extrusions, Jim Caumeron Design has realized ‘viewpoint house’ in a dense subdivision of Quezon city in the Philippines. Organized to highlight views of the outdoors, the dwelling features a warm interior core sheltered by a white concrete ‘hood’ with trapezoidal niches. Jim Caumeron created an L-shaped floor plan to fit the L-shaped site, and the client’s extensive 4306 ft2 (400 m2) space requirements.
Relationship Advicenehomemag.com

Hutker Architects

For more than 30 years, the team at Hutker Architects has been helping families and individuals create one-of-a-kind homes in New England and beyond. We are committed to the principle of “build once, well,” looking to the historic architecture of the region as inspiration for original, narrative design. Our process begins with listening. We work together to create a program of indoor and outdoor spaces that will best support the way you live, work, and play.
Designdesignboom.com

no architects' montessori kindergarten is a soft, playfully-designed volume

Czech studio no architects unveils the playfully designed geometries of its montessori kindergarten. with the design of the children’s space in the town of klecany, czech republic, the team seeks to generate a whimsical place through its architecture — without the introduction of bold colors and loud toys. through its design language, both minimalist and formal, no architects succeeds in realizing a space that is both youthful and design-minded. the architects comment on the spirit of the project: ‘the world does not belong to obedient children. the world belongs to those who know the world well enough to be able to change it.’
Designunrealengine.com

SHAU explores design concepts for tropical buildings with Twinmotion

West Java’s steamy tropical city of Bandung is better known for its teeming markets, reclaimed Dutch colonial buildings, and thriving art scene than for its nature. But among the urban sprawl, you’ll find green spaces dotted here and there that offer respite from the traffic and chaos. In one of...
Designsunset.com

Celebrating 30 Years of Stylish, Sustainable Design from Burdge Architects

You may not know the name Douglas Burdge, but you probably know his work—it’s a big part of why Malibu is so chic. When you think of Malibu, what comes to mind are dreamy beaches, surfing, celebrities, and incredible homes. When you think of architects for those multimillion-dollar view homes, Doug Burdge is usually the first name that pops up. Burdge Architects and founder Douglas W. Burdge, AIA, is celebrating his 30th year in business. With a rich history as being one of Malibu’s top architects, Doug and his team have designed 400+ projects between Malibu, Cabo, and Sun Valley. Doug and his wife Laura have been deeply rooted in Malibu, raising twin boys, Reed and Hayden, where they have experienced the real strength of a community that comes together after a natural disaster. They are former owners of Malibu Beach house, a design and home goods store that closed after the Woolsey Fire, and are currently partners in Malibu Mary, a company making farm-to-table, organic veggie-filled bloody Mary Mix. Doug’s passion for design and strong ethics are reflected in the positive environment he has created for those who work with him and the clients lucky enough to boast about living in a Doug Burdge-designed home.
Designdesignboom.com

SET architects' ethereal installation emerges inside 16th century building at venice biennale

During the venice architecture biennale, ‘casaplatform’ by SET architects takes shape as an exhibit installation project inside the scuola grande della misericordia, a 16th-century historic building in venice. the project strategy was focused on the idea to insert a light and ethereal structure inside a historic building with strong architectural identity. the entire design is based on the use of two elements, a modular metal frame structure and a system of white canvas on which are printed the 140 projects to be exhibited.
DesignArchDaily

Architect Michel Rojkind on the Social Responsibility of Design

In a Design and the City episode - a podcast by reSITE on how to make cities more liveable – Mexican architect Michel Rojkind talks about running, coming from a musical background, and the responsibility of architects to create buildings that can “give something relevant” back to the community. The interview delves into Rojkind’s philosophy of making sure that architectural conversations are not insular, but instead conversations that take place within a multi-disciplinary context.
Inhabitat.com

This administrative office building features a net-zero carbon design

New buildings offer an opportunity for innovations in efficiency and eco-friendly design. ZAS Architects, in collaboration with Bucholz McEvoy Architects, considered these goals in the design for the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority’s (TRCA) new Administrative Office Building. The result is an administrative building that sets an example for green construction by using natural materials and achieving a net-zero carbon target.
Constructionmlbostoncommon.com

Conversations with the CEO of New England Design & Construction

The progressive construction concept of a Passive House is quickly moving to the forefront of luxury home design for the quality of life these homes afford. This is especially significant for homeowners seeking an environmentally friendly property for better interior air quality, safety, comfort, and energy efficiency. At NEDC, we...
WorldDezeen

Barozzi Veiga designs reflective university building at London's Design District

Spanish studio Barozzi Veiga has completed an aluminium-clad building for Ravensbourne University London at the Design District in Greenwich. Barozzi Veiga's design for Ravensbourne University London's Institute for Creativity and Technology is the first building to open in the new Design District on the Greenwich Peninsula in south London. The...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

RO_aR architects renovates czech heritage building into yoga studio and gallery space

Czech studio RO_aR architects designs its yoga garden and art gallery brno in search of a space that is at once natural and abstract. the design team worked to avoid faux industrial tropes or cliché ‘exotic’ spiritual motifs. instead, the architects keep in mind the false preconceptions by which the practice of yoga has come to be defined within a european context. rather than decorating the interior with stereotypical ornaments, the team curates an expansive space full of light, in close contact with nature, and expressive of its renovated structure and materials.
ConstructionArchDaily

Cyclopean Concrete and Its Many Diverse Uses and Applications in Architecture

Historically, "cyclopean" referred to a building technique that superimposed large stone blocks together without any mortar. This allowed for a diverse array of structures across various civilizations, including defensive walls, talayots, navetas, nuraghes, temples, tombs, and forts. Nowadays, the term applies to any ancient structure consisting of large stones superimposed to form a polygonal shape.
Designarchitizer.com

Piyandeling Artisan Workshop // Realrich Architecture Workshop – RAW Architecture

Piyandeling is located in a remote area of Mekarwangi Village, Bandung. This project is a sanctuary space that exercises the design based on the tectonic grammar that was elaborated from Guha Bambu and Alfa Omega School, it forms an adaptation of traditional and more industrial approaches mixing traditional joineries and glued joinery of bamboo.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

ML Apartment by Nasia Spyridaki Architecture & Design

Recently designed by Nasia Spyridaki Architecture & Design, ML Apartment is a contemporary home located in Komotini, Greece. ML Apartment is a contemporary apartment of 100 sq.m located in Komotini City and designed by the architectural office Nasia Spyridaki Architecture & Design. The proposal consisted of remodeling the interior so as to create new functional spaces with materials and geometries that achieve a cozy environment. We used “warm” materials, such as wood, metal, brick walls and stone like tiles in order to achieve a warm industrial space.
EconomyArchDaily

No More Waste: 10 Ways to Incorporate the Circular Economy into an Architectural Project

A circular economy is an economic system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources. Looking beyond the current take-make-waste extractive industrial model, a circular economy aims to redefine growth, focusing on positive society-wide benefits. It entails gradually decoupling economic activity from the consumption of finite resources and designing waste out of the system. Underpinned by a transition to renewable energy sources, the circular model builds economic, natural, and social capital.
Interior DesignWorld Inside Pictures

Design Ideas for Your Home Office to Attract Customers

Recent years witnessed growing preference for at-home office settings, from small business owners to new start-up settings. Home offices should inspire creativity and/or allow a sense of trust for the incoming customers. While it is a part of your comfy home, an office remains a space reserved for professional and commercial intend.
EngineeringArchDaily

Will Robots Ever Replace Architects? Why Designs of the Future Won't Ever be Fully Automated

Architecture and automation are two concepts that in the modern era of design and technological advancements go hand in hand- or do they? On one end, there’s a slight fear that “robots will replace designers”, making the profession more automated, and less creative. On the other, technology has made the practice of architecture more efficient in terms of process and cost. How far will technology take us, and will your job ever be lost to technology? The short answer is, probably not.
Interior DesignHGTV

Coastal Design Style 101

Eternally popular, coastal style sets most of us dreaming of seaside getaways but, by following our pointers below, it's easy to bring the beachy-chic look home. Just pair watery hues with natural textures, like rope, driftwood or wicker, and mix in a few nautical touches like anchors, oars or shells. Whether you live by the sea or miles from the nearest body of water, incorporating just a few beachy decor touches can give any space a cool, coastal vibe.
DesignArchDaily

Zaha Hadid Architects to Design New Italian Hyperloop

Zaha Hadid Architects is collaborating with Hyperloop Italia to co-design the next phase of works of the transport vehicles, marking a turning point for the future of transportation. The collaboration aims to merge transformative architecture, engineering, and urban planning with the most efficient and sustainable transport network to improve accessibility, connectivity, and well-being in cities.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Huerto / Soeda and associates Architects

Text description provided by the architects. An apartment building is generally divided in two types of areas, namely exclusively-owned areas and communal areas, and can be expressed by a diagram composed of common hallways, exclusively-owned area and balconies. This type of diagram makes it easier to place apartment units in rational and effective manners and respect each other's privacy, but one may feel cramped and confined in a building with floor plans based on this kind of simply divided diagram like this.