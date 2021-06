On Monday, May 10, 2021, Congresswoman Elaine Luria joined Arcadia High School students and staff for a 30 minute virtual Town Hall Question and Answer session. After a brief introduction by Arcadia High School History Teacher, Mr. Nathan Harned, Congresswoman Luria provided the audience with an overview of her position as a U.S. Representative before moving into the Q&A session. Seven students, and one faculty member, were able to ask questions of the congresswoman on a wide range of topics from 2nd Amendment Rights, to universal healthcare, accessibility to high speed internet in rural communities, global warming, the cost of college, energy, and racial discrimination in the United States.