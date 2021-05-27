Xend Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $8.53 Million (XEND)

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$91.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$84.36.