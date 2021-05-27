Cancel
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
#The Coca Cola Company#Coca Cola#Financial Advisors#Soft Drinks#Securities Trading#Stock Trading#Stock Investors#Sec#Colonial Trust Advisors
