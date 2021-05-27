The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STOR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.82.