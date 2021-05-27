The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,583.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts
The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,583.89 ($20.69).