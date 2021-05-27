The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,583.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.