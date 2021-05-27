Cancel
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

By Ed Jones
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.5% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $19,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises about 1.9% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of iHeartMedia worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. The First Bancshares makes up about 4.8% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 1.71% of The First Bancshares worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 927 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BlackRock Inc. Invests $410.32 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,797,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,317,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.08% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Acquires New Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 1.1% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for At Home Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for At Home Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Islay Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Olink Holding AB (publ)’s (OLK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,885 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,981 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lessened by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $80,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,589 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $91,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.