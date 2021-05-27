Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.