Halving Token (HALV) Market Capitalization Achieves $17,504.32

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last week, The Graph has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $112.07 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002268 BTC on exchanges.