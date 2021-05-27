Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

OKC Thunder: Westbrook the target of another inappropriate fan incident

By Tamberlyn Richardson
thunderousintentions.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRarely does a player exit the OKC Thunder with anything negative to say about the franchise or the fanbase. Likewise, most former players are remembered fondly with Thunder Nation happy to give them rousing ovations each time they return to Chesapeake Arena. Kevin Durant and Reggie Jackson are perhaps the...

thunderousintentions.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Russ
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Okc Thunder Westbrook#Thunder Nation#Wizards#Hornets#Sportscenter#Mvp#76ers Fan#Team Fans#Games#Chesapeake Arena#Denver#Altercation#Double Doubles#Rousing Ovations#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Nate McMillan has 'great deal of respect' for Russ' game

Tracking Russell Westbrook's chase to top Oscar Robertson's triple-double record. With Russell Westbrook one triple-double away from breaking Oscar Robertson's record, the former MVP continues to get praise from his NBA peers. Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan was the latest to compliment Westbrook before facing off with the Wizards...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

What is Scott Brooks’ Future with the Wizards?

The Washington Wizards have had an odd season to say the least. They started the season 0-5, were 17-32 49 games into the season, but somehow have managed to clinch a play-in spot after last night’s 121-105 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Russell Westbrook’s heroics continued with another triple-double stat line of 21 points, 12 assists and 17 rebounds. Their record has moved to 33-38 on the year, and they have gone 16-6 over their last 22 games.
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Russell Westbrook averages triple-double for fourth time in five seasons

Russell Westbrook continues to make NBA history with each passing season. Though he clinched it several days ago, Sunday's Washington Wizards regular-season finale ended with Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons. Prior to Westbrook's run, Oscar Robertson was the only player in league history to accomplish that feat over a full season. He did so only once. Westbrook now has 80 percent of seasons in NBA history in which a player averaged a triple-double.
NBAchatsports.com

Ted Leonsis Made Things a Little Awkward When Honoring Russell Westbrook

On Friday night, the Washington Wizards played their first home game since Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for career triple-doubles in Monday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Before the game, Westbrook was honored with a No. 182 jersey, representing his career triple-doubles, from team owner Ted Leonsis. Seven...
NBAFrederick News-Post

How Russell Westbrook became the NBA's triple-double king

In March 2009, the Thunder’s inaugural season in Oklahoma City was limping to its denouement by the time Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks came to town. Oklahoma City had just come off a big win in Memphis to snap a seven-game losing streak that was hardly a scratch compared to the misery it had trudged through at the start of the season — three wins in two months and a fired head coach. Kevin Durant and Jeff Green were out of the lineup. Dallas arrived, all polish and might by comparison, fighting to hold onto the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.
NBAdailythunder.com

Thunder Journal: Bestbrook

To receive Thunder Journals in your morning inbox (hours or days before they publish to DailyThunder.com), join our supporters on Patreon. We now interrupt your regularly scheduled Thunder tank update to bring you this breaking news: Russell Westbrook is awesome. The Oklahoma Hall of Famer has a chance against the...
NBAWSLS

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBANBC Sports

Why Draymond cites Russ when making Steph's case for MVP

Draymond Green believes Steph Curry should be named NBA MVP this season. The three-time NBA champion is averaging 31.8 points, 5.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. But the main thing going against him...
NBABullets Forever

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May 2021

On Monday, the NBA announced that Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in May 2021. Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds per game in nine contests. This is Westbrook’s ninth overall player of the month award, his first since Dec. 2017 when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Draymond Green calls 2017 OKC Thunder ‘Horses–t’

While they may be in the running for a bottom-three finish on the season, the OKC Thunder are a very young team already in possession of quite an extensive list of accomplishments throughout their 13-year existence. Seeing postseason action in five straight years leading up to 2020-21, with 10 total...
NBABullets Forever

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBArotoballer.com

Fantasy Basketball Night In Review - Monday, May 10th News and Notes

Welcome to the RotoBaller NBA Recap. In this feature, we will highlight a few key fantasy basketball takeaways from the games played during last night's slate. These viewpoints can be both positive and negative and will hopefully help to provide insight into different roster moves you should consider making based on trends and statistical nuggets from around the Association.
NBArotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (5/12/21): NBA DFS Lineups

It is a lighter Wednesday with only six games in the Association tonight. There are plenty of injuries to watch with James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Mike Conley, Dennis Schroder, and Derrick White are already ruled out. The bad news is that only covers the point guards!. LeBron is...
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.