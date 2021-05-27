Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 23,931 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)
Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 154.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com