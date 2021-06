After nearly 40 years in San Jose, the popular Khanh’s restaurant has moved into its third home — in nearby Campbell. Husband-and-wife owners Khoi Dao and Anh Tang founded their classic Vietnamese restaurant at Town & Country Village in San Jose in 1982 — the first Vietnamese restaurant to locate outside of downtown, according to Dao. In 1999, with Santana Row construction planned for the T&C site, they moved to nearby Winchester Boulevard and bought a restaurant there.