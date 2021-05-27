Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.