Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.59 Million

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post sales of $62.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.45 million and the highest is $62.72 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $52.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Capital#Capital News#Quarterly Sales#Quarterly Earnings#Corporate Earnings#Trading Revenue#Main Street Capital Co#Main Street Capital#The Thomson Reuters#Royal Bank Of Canada#Thestreet#Albion Financial Group Ut#Marketbeat Com#Thomson Reuters#Van Eck Associates Corp#Equity Capital#Year Growth Rate#Estimates#Current Year#Acquisitions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce sales of $617.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $624.98 million and the lowest is $610.23 million. Primerica posted sales of $521.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.72 Million

Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report $12.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $13.31 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $8.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report $62.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.01 million and the highest is $66.10 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $45.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post sales of $32.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$102.96 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post sales of $102.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.52 million to $104.40 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

-$1.60 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.18). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($2.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$861.32 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report $861.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $857.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $872.70 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $632.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Zacks: Analysts Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to post $760.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $762.38 million and the lowest is $758.51 million. PAE reported sales of $643.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report sales of $113.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.70 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cognex reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report sales of $505.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.36 million and the highest is $509.00 million. Primo Water posted sales of $456.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$300.56 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $300.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.68 million and the lowest is $296.00 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $261.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.42 Million

Analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report $46.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.84 million to $47.00 million. Broadwind reported sales of $54.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$44.97 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce sales of $44.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.40 million. Safehold posted sales of $37.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to post $46.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.30 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $37.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.