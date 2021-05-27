Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.59 Million
Analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post sales of $62.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital's earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.45 million and the highest is $62.72 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $52.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.