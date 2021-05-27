Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com