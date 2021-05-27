Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.