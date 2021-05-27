Pandemic Sees Surge in Freelance Work

The pandemic has caused surge in digital learning. That is the conclusion of new research by the CIPD and Accenture which has been published in the CIPD’s latest Learning and Skills at Work Report. It shows that 7 in 10 organisations have increased their use of digital and online solutions over the past year, and more than a third have increased their investment in learning technology. People Management reviews the findings and carries the CIPD’s central message which is that being able to reskill and redeploy workers is now an ‘essential’ requirement and that digital learning can help you get there. Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, is quoted saying how the pandemic has prompted learning professionals to prepare for future changes down the track and how he hopes to see a continuation of the innovation and adaptability we have seen so far.