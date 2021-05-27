Naomi Osaka Announces She Will Not Do Any Press At French Open Tournament To Protect Her Mental Health
"I'm just not going to subject myself to people who doubt me." Naomi Osaka is taking a stand to protect her peace ahead of the French Open tournament. The 23-year-old tennis star, who is the No. 2 player in the world, took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 26) to announce that she wouldn’t be entering the press room because she believes some of the journalists that she and other players are forced to speak to purposely try to stir up doubt and negativity. She’s not standing for it and is willing to accept a fine for opting out.www.essence.com