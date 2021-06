After spending over a year mostly inside our homes, I know many of us are excited to get out of the kitchen and get cooking on a grill. When it comes to getting dinner on the table during the summer, my foil-packet recipes will be on heavy rotation for my upcoming grill nights, camping trips and everything in between. I’ve created three quick, mess-free and beautiful foil-packet recipes that are perfect for the grill, oven and even over a campfire. With the flexibility to pick and choose proteins, vegetables, sauces and garnishes, I’m confident that these recipes will satisfy everyone from the pickiest eaters to those simply tired of dish duty.