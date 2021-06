This summer, a local pig farm is hosting a benefit event that’s encouraging guests to pork out on some chef-created bites in support of the farm’s expansion. Zanzenberg Farm, a family-owned sustainable farm located in Center Point and the only one in the area that specializes in craft pork and raising heritage pigs on pasture, will get an extra financial boost in the form of a virtual fundraiser called Carnitas for a Cause, scheduled for Sunday, June 13.