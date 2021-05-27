VIP AUDIO 5/26 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (10/20/1991): “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers interview, reaction to Heyman controversy, Taker’s big push, Hogan’s movie career (90 min)

Tonight Universal Champion Roman Reigns headed to the ring alongside Paul Heyman to address the stage of the Universal Championship after what happened at Hell in a Cell. Reigns went head to head against Rey Mysterio in the cell, and after a hard-fought match, it was Reigns standing tall, just like he did against Dominkk Mysterio the week before on SmackDown. The match was supposed to happen. atHell in a Cell but ended up happening on SmackDown, and Reigns was all smiles when the Roman sucks chants started. Heyman said the head of the table does not suck and then launched into a tirade.