The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) ("QTS" or "the Company") and Blackstone (NYSE: BX), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and other long-term perpetual capital vehicles managed by Blackstone will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of QTS Realty Trust for $78.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $10 billion1, including the assumption of debt. The purchase price represents a premium of 21% to QTS' closing share price as of June 4, 2021 and a 24% premium to the volume weighted average share price over the last 90 days. The transaction was unanimously approved by the QTS Board of Directors and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.