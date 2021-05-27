Cancel
The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
