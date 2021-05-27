Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)
Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors' holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.